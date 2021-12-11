South star Nabha Natesh is one of the few actresses in the industry who understands fashion extremely well. Since her debut in films with Vajrakaya in 2015, her style has evolved and how. She definitely knows how to embrace her body and also loves to experiment with style. Her fashion mostly can be described as in-trend, chic, flashy as well as elegant. Over the years, we have seen her grow career as well as fashion-wise, which is applaud-worthy. There are very few stars in the showbiz who dress neat and apt, and Nabha is one of them. She knows what to wear when and turn heads. Samantha Birthday: All Hail the Queen of Sass And Style (View Pics).

Having said that, scroll through her Instagram profile and you would see that she loves quirky style. Her fashion inclination is more towards out-of-the-box fashion, and that’s what sets her apart from the herd. Be it an ethnic outfit or something super casual, Nabha knows how to slay all day, every day. And as she celebrates her birthday today (December 11), we bring to you some of her best fashion outings that are gorg. So, let’s get started. Dia Mirza Birthday Special: She’s a Consistent Fashion Stunner Whose Wardrobe Is Always In Vogue (View Pics).

Weaving a Fashionable Magic!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nabha Natesh (@nabhanatesh)

Pretty in a Kanjeevaram Saree!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nabha Natesh (@nabhanatesh)

A Must-Have One-Shoulder Dress!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nabha Natesh (@nabhanatesh)

Shinning in Ethnic Wear!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nabha Natesh (@nabhanatesh)

Packing a Neon Pantsuit Punch!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nabha Natesh (@nabhanatesh)

Desi at its Best!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nabha Natesh (@nabhanatesh)

Hottie in a Mini-Dress!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nabha Natesh (@nabhanatesh)

When Drama Meets Style!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nabha Natesh (@nabhanatesh)

That’s it, guys! Must say, what a strong sense of style this girl has which is unique and in vogue. Indeed, her fashionable looks overall are inspiring and wearable. Kudos to her team for always bringing the best out of her. Happy birthday, Nabha Natesh.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2021 08:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).