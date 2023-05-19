Cannes [France], May 18 (ANI): The ongoing 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is leaving no stone unturned to surprise the cinephiles. Indian stars are also trying their best to add desi colours to the tiny French town.

On Day 2 of Cannes Film Festival, the India Pavilion was inaugurated by Union Minister L Murugan. Present alongside the minister was Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga, Sara Ali Khan, Madhur Bhandarkar, Vijay Varma and Khushbu Sundar.

https://twitter.com/office_murugan/status/1659103365899468801

Murugan attended the inauguration in a traditional Veshti as an ode to the Indian culture.

"We are witnessing an era where Indian content is going from local to global and saving the medium, entertainment, across the globe. The Indian government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji recognizes the importance of the film industry and is providing an environment for its growth and development. During this G20 presidency, we are placing a special emphasis on the significance of culture and tourism. We aim to leverage the power of media and entertainment for our common goal of 'One Family, One Future," Murugan said during the inauguration.

Sara also hailed Indian cinema.

"We should be proud and even more vocal of the culture that we have and that we should be able to bring to the rest of the world. I think cinema and art transcends language, regions and nationalities. I think we should come together and while we are here at a global stage representing our country, we should continue to not forget who we are so that we can remain organic in the content that we create because I think that's exactly what resonates with the rest of the world," she said.

"Being Indian and proud of our Indianness but also being global citizens, not being afraid of doing more and having a louder voice and more self-presence in cinema and general, worldwide! Thank you for having me and I hope that we continue to do more and make our nation more and more proud and international," Sara added.

Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga felt honoured to be a part of India pavilion.

"Honoured to be a part of the Indian Pavilion Inauguration at Cannes Film Festival 2023 with Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr.L.Murugan, Khushbu Sundar, Sara Ali Khan, Madhur Bhandarkar and Vijay Varma. Truly resonated with Dr.Murugan when he rightly said, "India is well placed to become the world's leading content creator," Monga wrote on Instagram.

Excited for the future of what our blooming Creative Economy brings!

Credits also go to actress Mrunal Thakur to give a desi touch to Cannes Festival on day 2 with her fashion statement.

On Day 2, Mrunal embraced her Indian roots mixed with modern elegance. She draped herself in a stunning saree.

Sharing her pictures, Mrunal wrote, "Thank you @falgunishanepeacockindia for this absolute stunner and for making me feel like the #DesiGirl I am."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsZGMP4vWfz/?hl=en

Mrunal is yet to walk the red carpet.

Mrunal Thakur's Falguni Shane Peacock pre-draped saree comes in a lavender shade and features sequin embellishments, an ornate brooch on the front, the pallu forming a long train on the back, floor-sweeping hem length, and a see-through silhouette.

Mrunal teamed up her look with dangling silver earrings and embellished silver-coloured pumps.

Excited about her Cannes debut, Mrunal said, "I am thrilled to be attending the Cannes Film Festival for the first time. It is an honour to represent Grey Goose at such a prestigious platform. I am looking forward to interacting with global filmmakers, exploring new opportunities, and showcasing the talent that Indian cinema has to offer."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Manushi Chillar, and Esha Gupta are also in Cannes for the festival.

Cannes Film Festival 2023 started on May 16 and will conclude on May 27. Established in 1946, the festival serves as a platform for filmmakers to showcase their works and compete for prestigious awards, including the Palme d'Or, which is the highest prize awarded at the festival. (ANI)

