Cannes [France], May 20 (ANI): Bollywood actress and former Miss World, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a regular at Cannes Film Festival. It was back in 2002, when she made her debut at the prestigious gala, and since then she has been winning hearts with her enchanting presence on the red carpet.

As the 78th edition is underway at the French Riviera, Aishwarya's fans across the world are eagerly waiting to see what the 'Devdas' star wears this time for her red carpet look.

On Tuesday, Aishwarya along with her daughter Aaradhya touched down France. A video shared by the actress' fan pages is doing the rounds on the internet.

In the viral clips, we can see the mother-daughter duo receiving a warm welcome at the airport.

Aishwarya made her Cannes debut in 2002 with superstar Shah Rukh Khan and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the premiere of their film 'Devdas'.

Decked in a yellow saree, her iconic entrance in a chariot is remembered fondly by fans even today.After making her debut, she became the first Indian actress to be part of the Cannes jury and ever since then the actress has been attending the film festival.

Over the years, she served memorable iconic red carpet moments, making her an undisputed 'Cannes queen'.

In 2003, as a Cannes jury member, Aishwarya showed up in different Indian outfits of various styles from a green saree with a heavily embroidered blouse to a yellow suit.

In 2007 and 2008, she walked the red carpet with her husband, Abhishek Bachchan. She has also experimented with different looks during her red-carpet appearances. Remember her purple lipstick? In 2016, she stunned fashionistas with the bold colour. Her lip colour literally got people talking.

It is to be seen what new fashion statement the former Miss World serves at the Cannes red carpet this year. (ANI)

