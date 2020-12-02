Washington [USA], December 2 (ANI): Reflecting on the year 2020, American model and media personality Hailey Bieber on Wednesday shared a 'thankful' post and her hopes for the next year.

The star took to Instagram to pen down a contemplative post, in which she delineated deep motivational thoughts.

The post shows a picturesque view of a bay at the time of sunset.

Along with the picture, she wrote, "Can't believe we're in the last month of 2020. Hope everyone takes this month to reflect on everything this year brought good and bad and continues to seek more understanding of what we need to stay healthy mind, body and soul."

The former ballet dancer who is married to Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber also extended her thanks to God for another of life and another year of learning and growing. (ANI)

