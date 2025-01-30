Washington [US], January 30 (ANI): Rapper Cardi B talked about her biggest concern related to her and her ex-husband, Offset's, kids Kulture Kiari Cephus, 6, Wave Set Cephus, 3, and a four-month-old baby girl, reported E! Online.

"My biggest fear is my kids not having that DRIVE," Cardi wrote on her Instagram Stories, adding, "IDGAF what you wanna do!! MAKE A BILLION DOLLARS OUT OF IT!"

Cardi and Offset, who tied the knot in 2017, share three children--Kulture, 6, Wave, 3, and a four-month-old baby girl--and have faced a tumultuous relationship filled with public drama, including a previous divorce filing in 2020 before their brief reconciliation.

Having faced her challenges in the entertainment industry, Cardi knows the importance of a strong work ethic.

She rose to fame in 2015 as a cast member on Love & Hip Hop: New York and then became an international rap star two years later with the release of her first major single 'Bodak Yellow', as per the outlet.

Earlier, Cardi shared that her kids can pursue their dreams because of her success and wealth.

"They need to know to never feel comfortable," she said in an interview in Singapore in 2022, adding, "Don't ever feel like, 'I'm going to get it because I'm Cardi and Offset's kid.' They are never going to know what struggle feels like, so they might not have that hunger I had to leave the streets."

"Even though my kids are well-off, I want them to know that when you work for things and achieve it, it's more respected...", she said, reported E! Online. (ANI)

