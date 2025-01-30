Naga Chaitanya is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Thandel, co-starring Sai Pallavi. The action drama is directed by Chandoo Mondeti. On Tuesday (January 28), a grand trailer launch event for the Telugu film was hosted at the Shri Rama Palace, a movie theatre in Visakhapatnam (Vizag), Andhra Pradesh. At the event, Naga Chaitanya spoke about his wife, Sobhita Dhulipala and her connection with the city. Referring to her as "Vizag ammayi" (Vizag girl), the Telugu star joked that his household is now ruled by Vizag. ‘Thandel’ Trailer: Naga Chaitanya’s Love for Sai Pallavi Faces Heart-Wrenching Test as the Pakistani Police Threaten His Future (Watch Video).

Naga Chaitanya on Wife Sobhita Dhulipala

In a video from the Thandel trailer launch event shared on social media, Naga Chaitanya could be seen interacting with the fans. Speaking about his wife, Sobhita Dhulipala, and the city, he said in Telugu, "Vizag is so close to my heart that I fell in love with a Vizag ammayi (girl) and married her. Now, there's a piece of Vizag at my home, too. Even in my household, the ruling party is Vizag." Requesting fans to make Thandel a hit at the box office, Naga Chaitanya said, "So brothers, I have a small request. The box office collection of Thandel in Vizag should be staggering; otherwise, I'll lose my honour at home. Please."

Naga Chaitanya Requests Vizag Fans To Make ‘Thandel’ a Box Office Hit

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu from 2017-2021. Post their divorce, the Telugu actor started dating Sobhita Dhulipala in 2023 and finally tied the knot with her in December 2024. The intimate ceremony took place at the Akkineni family's Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala Drop FIRST Pictures From Their Traditional Telugu Wedding Ceremony, Give Fans a Sneak Peek Into Their Special Day.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya will be playing the role of a fisherman in the movie. Reportedly, the movie is inspired by real-life events that took place in the village of D Matchilesam and Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh. Thandel will hit the big screens on February 7, 2025.

