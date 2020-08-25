Washington [US], Aug 25 (ANI): The two powerhouses of rapping, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are riding high on the success of their song 'WAP'.

Adding another reason to rejoice, the on-beat track of the singers' has spent a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, reported Billboard.

Also Read | Emmys 2020 Plans: 72nd Edition of the Prestigious Awards Show Is Going Virtual; Ceremony to Broadcast Live from 140 Locations.

As per the publication, 'WAP' is the first song to spend its first two weeks on the chart at No. 1 since Ariana Grande's '7 Rings'.

The rappers teamed up together and delivered the song on August 7, which in days racked much attention of music enthusiasts.

Also Read | 3 Years Of Arjun Reddy: Vijay Deverakonda Fans Celebrate the Intense Romantic Drama by Sharing Their Favourite Moments from the Film.

After the instant-viral success of their collaborative song, Cardi B, as a gesture of thanking her co-singer Stallion, gave a customised Hermes Birkin bag. The design of the bag goes with the theme of the 'WAP' music video.

The bag was shown in an Instagram post shared by Stallion and expressed her happiness.

The official music video the two hip-hop stars are seen as near-identical twins, pulling off similar hairdos. With the twisted tower of curls, the rappers are seen channelling the 90s glam, with winged eyeliner and glossy lip shades.

The music video is shot at a grand, luxurious mansion with a fountain in the front featuring statuettes. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)