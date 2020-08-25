Arjun Reddy starring Vijay Deverakonda released three years ago in theatres and it has been considered to be a gamechanger of sorts for Telugu cinema. The film won a lot of praises for Deverakonda's performance and also his amazing chemistry with leading lady Shalini Pandey. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga film has also been one of those films that received deeply divided reviews for its content. Yet, it was a massive hit and brought Deverakonda to limelight. The film has been remade in several languages including Hindi as Kabir Singh which starred Shahid Kapoor. As Arjun Reddy celebrates three years since its release, fans have been celebrating the same online. Arjun Reddy Hit Duo, Vijay Deverakonda and Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Are They Teaming Up For Another Film?

From coming up with a common dp for the film's three year anniversary to sharing their favourite scenes from the film Twitterati have been celebrating this special day online. Arjun Reddy has been the big hit in Vijay Deverakonda's career and it is this film that made him a heartthrob and won him a huge fan base. The actor's fans who refer to themselves as 'rowdies' have been celebrating the film's milestone online since morning and have even got Arjun Reddy hashtag trending on Twitter. Check out some fan posts here. Karan Johar to Remake Vijay Deverakonda’s World Famous Lover in Hindi?

Arjun Reddy CDP:

Sensational Vijay Deverakonda in Arjun Reddy:

Arjun and Preeti Forever!

Rowdies Celebrate 3 Years Of Arjun Reddy!

The Super Stylish Vijay Deverakonda:

👉Youth icon Vijay Devarakonda 👉Attitude And Stylish Pic 🔥🔥 👉Speed Penchali amma 💥💥 Due 👉To We Need To Break The Trend Records Ok!!! 👉Can I Get 1K Retweets 🔄 And Likes 👍 For This Pic 🔥🔥#ArjunReddy@TheDeverakonda#3YearsForArjunReddyMania pic.twitter.com/wQ2LTut4gE — Jr.UDAY KIRAN (@TheNameIsUday_) August 25, 2020

Shades of Arjun Reddy:

In case you haven't watched the controversial film yet, the movie is available to stream on Amazon Prime. For the uniitiated, the movie starred Vijay Deverakonda in the role of a surgeon whose alcohol addiction following a major heartbreak puts him trouble.

