Washington DC [US], September 4 (ANI): 'Dreams of Life' director Carol Morley is set to direct a feature film adaptation of her semi-autobiographical novel '7 Miles Out', reported Variety.

First published in 2015, '7 Miles Out' is based on the story of Morley's troubled adolescence following her father's suicide. It tells the story of Anne, who, after losing her father in tragic circumstances, finds solace and trouble in the Manchester music scene of the 1970s and '80s, according to the outlet.

The novel takes place over a seven-year time period in the director Carol Morley's life.

As per Variety, Bafta nominee Morley is writing and directing the adaptation while her longtime collaborator Cairo Cannon will produce through the duo's production vehicle Cannon and Morley Productions.

The makers are expected to start shooting this November on location in Manchester.

Morley has previously discussed how difficult it has been to get the film off the ground, not least in having to revisit the painful memories around her father's death.

"For some reason, I naively thought I wouldn't have to do much to my book in order to transpose it to the screen and adapt it for the screen. And I found really I began again... I don't think one line of dialogue remains really from the book," the actress earlier said in an interview to a media outlet, as quoted by Variety.

The filmmaker's credits include 2018's 'Out of Blue' starring Mamie Gummer and Toby Jones and 2014's 'The Falling,' which features Maisie Williams and Florence Pugh.

The director is well-known for her 2011 drama-documentary 'Dreams of a Life,' starring Zawe Ashton as a woman whose body wasn't discovered for three years after she died alone in her apartment. (ANI)

