Marathi actress Shubhangi Sadavarte, who is currently winning praise for her role in the musical play Sangeet Devbabhali and her musician husband Anand Oak have officially announced their separation. The news came just hours after singer Rahul Deshpande revealed his divorce, leaving Marathi entertainment fans shocked by yet another split. National Award-Winning Singer Rahul Deshpande Announces Separation From Wife Neha After 17 Years of Marriage; Vows To Co-Parent Daughter Renuka (View Post)

Anand Oak Confirms Divorce From Shubhangi Sadavarte

Anand Oak confirmed the news through a heartfelt note shared on social media. He wrote, “Dear friends, Shubhangi and I mutually decided to part ways a couple of years back. It took us some time to absorb and steady that decision, and now feels like the right moment to share it openly. I am thankful for the time we shared and the journey we walked together.” He further expressed his admiration for his ex-wife, saying, “I wholeheartedly wish her the very best for the future. She is a wonderful actor and person. We will continue to work together creatively whenever opportunities come our way, just as we have in the past. With gratitude, Anand.” 'Very Essence of Marriage Stands Eroded': Punjab and Haryana High Court Grants Divorce to Couple Living Separately for 31 Years.

Who Is Shubhangi Sadavarte?

Shubhangi has become a well-known name in Marathi films, television and theatre. Her performance as Sant Tukaram’s wife in Sangeet Devbabhali has earned her wide recognition. The play also features actress Manasi Joshi and has received high praise from veteran actor Paresh Rawal.

Paresh Rawal Praises Shubhangi Sadavarte’s ‘Sangeet Devbabhali’

During an interview with Lallantop, Paresh Rawal said, “In today’s time, when only glamour is seen, such a play manages to keep the connection to reality. Prajakta Deshmukh’s excellent writing and the music in Devbabhali are the soul of the play. It marks a great success for Marathi theatre, and such plays are still watched and loved by a larger audience.” Apart from theatre, Shubhangi Sadavarte has worked in popular Marathi TV shows such as Lakshya, Nave Lakshya and Punha Kartavya Aahe. She also appeared in the Marathi film Maharashtra Shaheer. Govinda-Sunita Divorce: Actor’s Manager Says News Was Spread by ‘Some Idiot’.

A Marriage That Couldn’t Last

Shubhangi married music composer Anand Oak in 2020. However, despite their creative collaborations and mutual respect, the couple decided to go their separate ways. Fans have expressed shock over the news but have also extended their support to both Shubhangi and Anand as they embark on new chapters in their lives.

