Los Angeles [US], January 16 (ANI): Cate Blanchett is set to ride the dragons again, this time in the live-action sequel. The two-time Oscar winner, who is known for voicing the character of Valka, Hiccup's long-lost mother in the 'How to Train Your Dragon' animated film series, has now officially inked a deal to reprise her character for the upcoming live-action, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

'How to Train Your Dragon' follows the adventures of a scrawny misfit teenager, Hiccup, who happens to befriend an injured dragon (Nightfury), whom he calls Toothless. What follows in the rest of the series is how Hiccup and Toothless defy centuries of tradition, where Vikings and dragons are bitter enemies.

The sequel is set five years later, focusing on a grown-up Hiccup and his friends as they come across Valka, teaming up with her to battle a madman who wants to conquer the world.

The upcoming live-action film is expected to follow the storyline of the second animation, continuing the adventures of Hiccup as he manages to open up his village to co-existence with dragons.

Dean DeBlois, who co-created the franchise and also wrote and directed 2025's first live-action outing, is back for the sequel.

'How to Train Your Dragon' live-action was released in June 2025, making USD 636 million worldwide, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

With a fresh casting of Cate Blanchett, she is set to join Mason Thames, Nico Parker, Gerard Butler, Julian Dennison, Gabriel Howell, Bronwyn James and Harry Trevaldwyn in the sequel.

The film will be produced by Marc Platt under the banner of Universal-based Marc Platt Productions alongside Adam Siegel. The sequel is set to hit theatres on June 11, 2027. (ANI)

