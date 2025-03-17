Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 (ANI): Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal shared his working experience with Bobby Deol in 'Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3--Part 2', directed by Prakash Jha.

In a conversation with ANI, he said, "Bobby sir trusted me and gave me love, and Prakash sir also wanted us to develop a friendly bond on sets so that it is reflected on-screen perfectly. We developed a close bond off-screen. We used to keep chatting the entire day and had lunch and tea together, 'ghee bhaat khaate the saath mein mujhe bahut pasand hai mai apne hisse ka unhe bhi deta tha', we used to go to a hotel together and certain times he used to wait for me if my shoot is going on. I also waited for him, so these small things are reflected in the character."

Directed by Prakash Jha, the series features Bobby Deol, Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Vikram Kochhar, Tridha Choudhury, Anupriya Goenka, Rajeev Siddhartha, and Esha Gupta in crucial roles.

Chandan played the role of 'Bhopa Swami', the right-hand man of a self-styled godman, Baba Nirmal (played by Bobby Deol). On talking about his character, he shared, "I have played this character in the series, so I was aware of the minute details of this personality. I knew how to prepare for it, treat it and present it in front of the audience. People loved the character traits, 'vo khunkaar hai acha dost hai', and in this season, he fell in love, and it was a big surprise for the viewers..he also betrayed Baba, so it was also a surprise. There are so many dimensions of this character that I loved portraying it."

Reflecting on his journey as Baba Nirala, Bobby Deol shared earlier that he finally got what he had been waiting for so long: "He (director Prakash Jha) believed in me, and I got what I wanted. God was kind to me. I got such a challenging role."

Director Prakash Jha praised Deol, saying, "You (Bobby Deol) really worked hard. He has the capacity to play this role and that is why I thought to cast him. I needed a face that appealed to everyone, and hats off to him; he worked really hard on his character, on the language, on understanding and 'maine pehle din kaha that kisi baba ka video mat dekhna...tum apne aap mein baba ho ye vishwas kar lena'".

While talking about preparing for his role in the series, Deol added, "He (Prakash Jha) told me people will listen to you keep this in mind, and I always remembered this and never tried to do any caricaturish thing and whenever I tried to Prakash ji used to stop me. So, overall it has been an amazing journey..Every actor has done a great job.."

He also recalled the time when Prakash Jha offered him a role in the series, saying, "I was willing to play different kinds of roles and play the characters out of my comfort zone. But in the industry, generally, what happens to an image is the build-up of an actor. When I got a message from Prakash ji that he wanted to meet me when I heard the story, I thought he would offer me the role of a police officer, however when he told me, 'aap baba ka role play karenge', I couldn't believe.."

'Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 - Part 2' is available for free streaming from February 27 on Amazon MX Player. Viewers can watch it through Amazon's mobile app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Connected TVs. (ANI)

