Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17 (ANI): On the occasion of Sanjay Kapoor's birthday, actor Arjun Kapoor dropped a cute birthday wish for him.

Arjun uploaded a video message for Sanjay on his Instagram handle.

In the video clip, Arjun said, "Happy happy happy birthday Sanjay chachu. Sorry, I am not there but I wanted to put this message out to say how much I love you, how much mean to me, and how much you mattered to me for all these years. I don't get a chance to say to you all the time but now you are turning 60 and we can officially say that you are somebody who's been part of my life in so many ways."

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart, for being a positive person in my life," he added.

Posting this video, Arjun wrote, "Happy birthday Sanjay Chachu. Thank you for introducing me to the 'cool' side of the Kapoors. 60 has never looked better. Love you 3000 @sanjaykapoor2500! PS - Thank you for always making sure I was okay, being there & taking care of me..."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj0QcfpILFt/

Sanjay also replied in the comment section, he wrote, "Love you Arjun that's so so sweet, missed you a lot last night, the celebration was incomplete without you @arjunkapoor."

Maheep Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Arjun is the son of producer Boney Kapoor and Mona Kapoor and nephew of Sanjay Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

Sanjay has done many memorable films like 'Sirf Tum', 'Prem', and 'Raja' among many others. He made his debut in 1995 with 'Prem' opposite Tabu. He was last seen playing Madhuri Dixit's on-screen husband in the Netflix series 'Fame Game' released in 2022. (ANI)

