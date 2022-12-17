Mumbai, December 17: Sara Ali Khan looks "Chaka Chak" even when she is busy getting ready in the morning. The Atrangi Re actor took to her Instagram stories to share a boomerang clip of her hair and makeup being done by her entourage. Sara is seen wearing a multi-coloured printed suit, getting her face touched up along with her hair by a couple of her makeup artists. The Instagram story was recorded at 2:35 AM. It also bears the caption 'Coffee first Think later'.

Prior to this, the Love Aaj Kal actor had shared a video on Friday, where she was seen ditching the Mumbai traffic and travelling back to her home via local train along with her team members.

Sara Ali Khan Makeup Routine (Photo Credits: saraalikhan95)

"Namaste Darshako Today we used our brain Samay ka sadupyog we took a train," She wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be next seen in director Laxman Utekar's next untitled romantic drama film alongside actor Vicky Kaushal. She also has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh, and Karan Johar's next Ae Watan Mere Watan in which she will play a brave freedom fighter in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942.

Apart from that, she will also be seen in director Anurag Basu's next film, an anthology, Metro...In Dino alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkana Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal.

