Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 27 (ANI): Actor Vijay Sethupathi will soon be seen headlining Tamil series 'Muthu Alias Kaattaan'.

On Friday, the show's teaser was unveiled. Have a look at it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PZEwB1fWtkY

'Kattan' is set to premiere on 27th March on JioHotstar.

Blending absurdity with suspense and his signature charm, the teaser sets the tone for what promises to be one of the most anticipated web series releases of the year. "In a darkly comic and quirky narration, the actor urges those around him to help search for his missing body, instantly sparking curiosity and conversation," as per a press note.

This series is created and directed by National Award-winning filmmaker M. Manikandan.

Earlier this year, Vijay was seen in 'Gandhi Talks', which also featured Aditi Rao Hydari. (ANI)

