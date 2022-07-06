US reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian has slammed the paparazzi for selling old photos of her running errands when her husband Travis Barker was hospitalized due to life-threatening pancreatitis last week. Taking to Instagram Story, Kourtney wrote, "And to the paparazzi who sold pictures of me 'out and about' while my husband was in the hospital fighting for his life...these were photos actually taken weeks ago, (I can't even remember the last time I wore that sweatsuit in the photos)." Kourtney Kardashian Opens Up About Husband Travis Barker’s Pancreatitis, Thanks Medical Personnel in Post.

She called the instance "a new level of low," adding that photographers were "monetizing off of our nightmare," E! Online reported. "A new level of low, monetizing off our of our nightmare. Really savagely uncool when I actually didn't leave his side...shame you," she added.

Kourtney's message to the paps comes days after she opened up about Travis' health. "Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been. Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change. Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis." Travis Barker Doing ‘Much Better’ After Intensive Treatment for ‘Life-Threatening’ Pancreatitis.

"I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and appreciative," she posted. Meanwhile, Travis is now recovering and has even resumed work. The Blink-182 drummer was photographed walking outside his recording studio in Calabasas, California, on Tuesday.