Rapper Chris Brown has been sued for allegedly drugging and raping a woman on a yacht in Miami. As per the legal documents obtained by TMZ, the woman has filed a USD 20 million lawsuit against Brown, who she claimed has allegedly raped her on a yacht parked at Sean John Combs--also known as Diddy's Star Island home. Cardi B Wins Million-Dollar Defamation Suit Against ‘Malicious’ YouTuber Sued for Hurting Her Reputation by Posting Fake Content.

The woman who is a professional choreographer, dancer, model and musical artist claimed that Brown went from being friendly to raping her, in a matter of minutes. According to the legal documents, obtained by TMZ, the woman alleged Brown grabbed the phone of a friend she was FaceTiming and urged her to come to Diddy's home on Miami's Star Island. Garrett Hedlund Sued for Negligence After ‘Horrible Head-on Crash’ While Drunk.

The woman claimed that when she arrived there on December 30, 2020, Brown approached her and asked her if she wanted a drink, motioning her toward the kitchen area on the yacht. She also claimed that when she entered the kitchen with Brown, he gave her a red cup with a mixed drink and they started talking. The woman said she began to feel "a sudden, unexplained change in consciousness" after the rapper filled her cup for the second time.

According to the suit, the woman claimed she also felt "disoriented, physically unstable, and started to fall in and out of sleep" and that's when she said Chris led her into a bedroom while she was "drugged" and "half-asleep."

The woman also claimed that Brown closed the bedroom door, barring her attempt to leave, removed her clothes and started kissing her. She said she asked Chris to stop, but he persisted and raped her, as per TMZ. As per the lawsuit, the woman claimed that Brown texted her the next day and demanded her to take Plan B (contraceptive pills).

Now as per TMZ, the woman has sued Chris Brown for USD 20 million in damages claiming the alleged rape is causing her severe emotional distress.

The woman's attorneys, Ariel Mitchell and George Vrabeck told TMZ that their client did not report the alleged rape to cops at the time because was a medical student and was embarrassed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)