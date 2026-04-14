Los Angeles [US], April 14 (ANI): Actor Chris Hemsworth has started shooting for 'Kockroach'.

On Tuesday, he took to Instagram and shared BTS pictures from Day 1 of the shoot.

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"Kockroach. Day 1," he captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DXGLxJolrmL/?img_index=1

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Taron Egerton, Zazie Beetz and Alec Baldwin have also come on board to play key roles in Matt Ross' feature Kockroach.

The New York-set crime pic, based on the William Lashner novel, is the story of a mysterious stranger who takes on the city's criminal underworld, transforming himself into a larger-than-life boss in a city where power is everything. Ross directs from a screenplay by Jonathan Ames (You Were Never Really Here) with revisions by Ross, as per Deadline.

Lashner's novel is a re-imagining of Franz Kafka's classic Metamorphosis in which a man wakes up to find that he has been transformed into a cockroach, so we hear there's a fun supernatural element to the movie.

Sennott is currently leading the writers room on season two of HBO hit I Love LA, which is expected to shoot this year. Her role in Kockroach isn't expected to take her away from the series for long. (ANI)

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