Washington [US], February 1 (ANI): HBO Max recently announced 'And Just Like That' documentary, which will premiere on February 3, along with the season's finale episode.

The documentary's trailer was shared on HBO Max's official Instagram handle. The caption read, "This season may be ending, but we're not done yet. And Just Like That...The Documentary premieres Feb 3, only on HBO Max."

The "exclusive and immersive documentary offers a unique behind-the-scenes look at the filming of, And Just Like That... [and] celebrates the return of Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda as they continue navigating their friendship and life in New York City," according to its description.

Though the trailer features many of our favourite new and returning New Yorkers --including Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Sara Ramirez and Nicole Ari Parker -- actor Chris Noth, who played Mr Big on the original series and the reboot, was noticeably missing.

This news follows Noth being removed from the season finale of the show after multiple sexual allegations were made against him. Though his character suffered a heart attack and died in the season premiere of the show, Mr Big was set to appear in a flashback scene, reported E! News.

The trailer shows a behind-the-scenes look at the taping of the show, the writers' room, the fashion and most importantly, the friendships.

"Even 23 years in I'm excited," SJP says in the clip. "Terrified and excited."

"Getting to know our new cast members," Davis adds as the video continues, "has just been a gift and we all have something new brought to us by them."

You can watch the 'And Just Like That... The Documentary' and the season finale when on February 3 on HBO Max. (ANI)

