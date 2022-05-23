Washington [US], May 23 (ANI): Actor Chris Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzeneggar have welcomed their second daughter.

Taking to Instagram, Chris, on Monday, shared the good news with his fans and followers.

He informed that the couple has named the little one "Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt".

"We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. Mama and baby are doing well. We feel beyond blessed and grateful. Love, Katherine and Chris," he posted.

Eloise was born on May 21.

Chris and Katherine are already parents to daughter Lyla Schwarzenegger Pratt - who the couple welcomed into the world in August 2020.

Pratt also has a 9-year-old son, Jack, with ex-wife Anna Faris. (ANI)

