Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 6: As preparations for the Char Dham Yatra 2026 begin, eUttaranchal.com has announced two carefully designed pilgrimage options, allowing devotees to choose the journey that best suits their time, comfort and budget. Pilgrims can now undertake the sacred Char Dham Yatra either by road or by helicopter with both options offering a safe, well-managed and spiritually fulfilling experience.

Char Dham Yatra by Road - A Traditional and Affordable Journey

For devotees who wish to experience the yatra in its traditional form, eUttaranchal.com offers Char Dham Yatra by packages by road starting from Rs 23,000 per person. This option is ideal for pilgrims who have more time and want to travel at a relaxed pace through Uttarakhand's scenic mountain routes.

The road yatra typically takes 10 to 12 days and includes guided temple visits, comfortable hotel stays, meals and on-ground assistance throughout the journey. It allows pilgrims to soak in the spiritual atmosphere, explore sacred towns along the way and experience the Char Dham pilgrimage in a more immersive manner.

Char Dham Yatra by Helicopter - Comfort, Speed, and Ease

For those looking for a faster and more comfortable alternative eUttaranchal's Char Dham Yatra by Helicopter package under Rs 2,40,000 per person. This 5-nights/ 6-days journey begins from Dehradun and covers Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath with minimal travel time and physical effort.

Helicopter travel removes the need for long drives and challenging treks including the 18 km trek to Kedarnath, making it especially suitable for senior citizens, families and devotees with limited time. The package includes helicopter transfers, VIP and priority darshan, comfortable accommodations, meals and dedicated support at every stage of the journey.

A Smooth, Safe, and Well-Planned Pilgrimage

Both road and helicopter packages are carefully planned with pilgrim comfort and safety in mind. eUttaranchal.com provides experienced staff, well-structured itineraries and assistance at hotels, temples and transit points. Nutritious vegetarian meals and rest-friendly schedules ensure a stress-free yatra experience.

Spiritual Journey with Scenic Beauty

Whether traveling by road or flying over the Himalayas, pilgrims are treated to breathtaking views of snow-covered peaks, sacred rivers and lush valleys. The journey offers not only spiritual fulfillment but also moments of natural beauty that stay with devotees long after the yatra is complete.

Plan Ahead for the 2026 Yatra Season

With increasing demand every year, both Char Dham by Road and Char Dham by Helicopter packages are expected to fill quickly for the 2026 season. Devotees are encouraged to plan and book early to secure their preferred option.

For pilgrims seeking devotion with comfort, flexibility, and trusted planning, eUttaranchal continues to offer a balanced and reliable way to complete the Char Dham Yatra.

Website: eUttaranchal.com

Chardham Yatra by Helicopter : https://www.euttaranchal.com/packages/char-dham-luxury-helicopter-tour-package-ex-dehradun-178

