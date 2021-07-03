Washington [US], July 3 (ANI): Hollywood star Chris Pratt, recently revealed that he once accidentally challenged Dave Bautista to a wrestling match after downing a strong sleeping aide.

According to Fox News, during the Thursday episode of 'The Late Late Show with James Corden', Pratt said that he used to take Ambien to help him sleep, though he stopped doing so because he found himself without memories of the night prior, specifically, he'd forget texting other people.

One such night, he took the medication, and the next morning, had no recollection that he'd reached out to his 'Guardians of the Galaxy' co-star.

He said, "The next day, Bautista comes and he goes, 'Hey man, that text you sent last night,' I go, 'What text?' He goes, 'You don't remember?'" Pratt recalled.

The 'Parks and Recreation' alum then gave a spot-on imitation of Bautista laughing at him over not remembering the text, "I was like, 'What did I text him?' I look at my phone ... It was like, 'Dave, I want to wrestle. I want to wrestle you, no one needs to know, but I just want to know. I think I can take you. I think I can wrestle you, bro.'"

Pratt said he suggested "collegiate rules, no elbows [and] no knees" for their match that would allow him to "feel the power." He continued, "I was mortified. It would kill me. It's so bad."

Though Pratt is a world-renowned action star, Bautista has real-life wrestling experience, having been a WWE star for several years before becoming an actor. He was a six-time world champion through the wrestling organization. "He's by far the toughest dude in all of Marvel," Pratt concluded.

The two have co-starred together in a number of Marvel movies, beginning with 2014's 'Guardians of the Galaxy'. They have also appeared in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' in 2017, 'Avengers: Infinity War' in 2018 and 'Avengers: Endgame' in 2019.

As per Fox News, they will be reprising their roles for the upcoming 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3', though Bautista has stated that the flick will serve as his last appearance in the Marvel franchise. (ANI)

