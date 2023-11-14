Washington DC [US], November 14 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming animated feature 'The Garfield Movie' have unveiled the film's official trailer.

Helmed by Mark Dindal from a screenplay by Paul A. Kaplan & Mark Torgove and David Reynolds, 'The Garfield Movie' stars Chris Pratt, voicing the title character, and Samuel L. Jackson voicing his long-lost father, a streetwise feline named Vic.

Also Read | Children's Day 2023: From Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif To Vicky Kaushal, Rare Childhood Pictures of B-Town Celebs That You Need To Check Right Now!.

Taking to Instagram, Pratt shared the trailer which he captioned, "Well this Monday officially doesn't suck!! Dun dun duuuuuun... the Garfield OFFICIAL trailer is here and it's better than I could have imagined!! Can't wait for you all to see the movie... coming soon."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzlsUO6r2iE/

Also Read | Pippa Makers Apologise as Backlash Ensues Over AR Rahman’s ‘Karar Oi Louho Kopat’ Rendition in the Film.

According to Deadline, a US-based media outlet, the film's official synopsis reads, Garfield, the world-famous, Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat, is about to have a wild outdoor adventure. After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father - scruffy street cat Vi - Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered life into joining Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist.

The cast also includes Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Harvey Guillen, Brett Goldstein and Bowen Yang. Producing are John Cohen, Broderick Johnson, Andrew A. Kosove, Steven P. Wegner, Craig Sost, Namit Malhotra and Crosby Clyse. Exec producing are Jim Davis, Bridget McMeel, David Reynolds, Scott Parish, Carl Rogers, Simon Hedges, Chris Pflug, Louis Koo, Steve Sarowitz, Justin Baldoni and Peter Luo, as per Deadline.

'The Garfield Movie' is all set to hit the theatres on May 24, 2024. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)