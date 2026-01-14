Washington DC [US], January 14 (ANI): The Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) unveiled that iconic, Oscar-nominated Irish actor Ciaran Hinds (Belfast) will be honoured with the Irish Academy Award for Lifetime Achievement, as well as for his outstanding Irish and international acting achievements and his contribution to the screen industry across 50 years, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Hinds will be presented with the honour in the presence of industry colleagues, family and friends at the 23rd IFTA Awards ceremony, which will take place on Friday, February 20, at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre. The event will be hosted by comedian and actor Kevin McGahern, as per the outlet.

Hinds is an Oscar nominee, a Golden Globe and BAFTA nominee, and a five-time IFTA winner. "His career has seen him work with renowned filmmakers including Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Kathryn Bigelow, Paul Thomas Anderson, Kenneth Branagh and John Boorman and alongside actors such as Daniel Day-Lewis, Judi Dench, Liam Neeson, Daniel Craig, Julia Roberts, Cate Blanchett, Angelina Jolie, Nicole Kidman, Ralph Fiennes, Ryan Gosling, Colin Farrell, Frances McDormand, Jennifer Lawrence, Helen Mirren, Nicolas Cage and Florence Pugh, to name a few," IFTA said.

"I am deeply grateful to IFTA for this recognition; their support for the cinematic and televisual arts over the past twenty years and more has been immense, and I am truly honoured to receive it," said Hinds, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

"Ciaran Hinds is a modest giant and gentleman of an actor, who has deservedly become one of the most highly respected and versatile actors of his generation, working with world-renowned filmmakers and storytellers. He is a performer of extraordinary depth, warmth and dignity, who commands the screen with his presence. Throughout his career, he has been a constant supporter of homegrown Irish productions, which is dear to his heart," acknowledging the star's contributions to the Irish screen industry, IFTA CEO Aine Moriarty said.

Colm Meaney and Stephen Rea have been among the IFTA Lifetime Achievement honourees in recent years. Also among past winners are Judi Dench, Gabriel Byrne, and Jim Sheridan, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

