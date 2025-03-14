Chandigarh, Mar 14 (PTI) The organisers of the second edition of the Cinevesture International Film Festival (CIFF) have added three new segments to its market event, CineV-CHD, aimed at supporting emerging filmmakers and independent cinema.

The market segment will be held alongside the Cinevesture International Film Festival (CIFF) from March 20-23 at Grand Hyatt, Chandigarh.

Also Read | 'Be Happy' Movie Review: Abhishek Bachchan and Inayat Verma's Performances Do the Heavy Lifting in Remo D'Souza's Wobbly Family Drama (LatestLY Exclusive).

The new segments are -- ProofPoint, In The Works Lab, and CinévSpotlight, a press release said.

ProofPoint, designed for filmmakers seeking to expand their short films into full-length features, will exclusively feature Proof of Concept films.

Also Read | Aamir Khan 60th Birthday: From 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar' to 'Sarfarosh', 5 Most Rewatchable '90s Movies of Bollywood Superstar and Where To Watch Them Online.

The segment will showcase 17 short films curated by Leena Khobragade, spanning 10 Indian languages.

The line-up include "Joka-Man" by Kenny Basumatary, "Tuition Pilot" produced by Anupama Chopra, "Anita" by Sushma Khadepaun and "Chashma" by Nitin Baid, editor of films such as "Gully Boy", "Masaan" and "Raazi".

InTheWorks Lab, a mentorship initiative curated by Rucha Pathak, will provide guidance from Indian and international industry professionals to independent filmmakers at the rough-cut stage.

It includes six selected projects -- four narratives and two documentaries. The feature projects are "Kikran de Phul" (Flowers of Acacia) by Anmol Sidhu, "The Good, The Bad and The Hungry" by Vivek Kumar, "Kangbo A Loti" (The Lost Path) by Khanjan Kishore Nath, and "Sat Asat" (Two Ways of Being) by Soumitra Ranade.

The documentaries to be shown are "I'm Not Home" by Naveen Pun and "Mahjabeen" by Geetika Narang Abbasi.

The mentoring panel comprises producer Sidharth Meer, director Shonali Bose, Nitin Baid, and producer Kilian Kerwin.

CinévSpotlight will highlight a selection of long format content of 71 minutes and more that are curated by Cinevesture.

The films, which presents contemporary styles of filmmaking, include "Tingl Belku" (The Light for the Rest of the Walk) by Naresh Kumar Hegde, "Swaha" (In the Name of Fire) by Abhilash Sharma, "Khidki Gaav" (If on a Winter's Night) by Sanju Surendran, "Yeh Mera Ghar" (My Home) by Prabodh Bhajni, "Theatre - The Myth of Reality" by Sajin Baabu and "Umal" by Siddharth Badi.

“For the first-of-its-kind platform in India, we were pleased to receive an overwhelming number of submissions. This curated selection reflects the diversity of South Asian storytelling, showcasing a vibrant range of languages, cultures, and cinematic voices," said Khobragade.

The marketplace has also partnered with the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA) to introduce CineV-IFFLA, a collaboration designed to integrate South Asian projects from Cinevesture into IFFLA's Industry Days Programme.

The 2025 Cinevesture International Film Festival will open with the India premiere of "A Normal Family", the Korean Award-winning feature film by Hur Jin.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)