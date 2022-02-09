Washington [US], February 9 (ANI): Emmy-winning actor Claire Foy starring Facebook TV series based on the book 'An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook's Battle for Domination' has landed at HBO.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, following a multiple-outlet bidding war, the WarnerMedia-backed premium cable network has landed 'Doomsday Machine' with a development deal for the limited series.

The drama is a co-production between HBO and Anonymous Content and CAA-backed Wiip.

The 37-year-old Emmy winner will star as the Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg in the series.

As per the logline obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, opposed to Aaron Sorkin's The Social Network, 'Doomsday Machine' is the "riveting human drama chronicling the political and social minefields Facebook has navigated on its relentless quest for growth. The series places us in the shoes of Sheryl Sandberg (Foy) and Mark Zuckerberg, who are shaping the way that billions of people around the world communicate and consume information."

First announced in October before it was shopped to premium cable networks and streamers, the series is based on New York Times duo Sheera Frenkel and Cecilia Kang's book An Ugly Truth.

The limited series is also built around the pair's reporting as well as that of The New Yorker's Andrew Marantz.

Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and author Ayad Akhtar is expected to pen the series and executive produce alongside Wiip's Paul Lee and Josh Stern, Anonymous Content's David Levine and Doug Wald, Adam Berkowitz, Elyse Cheney and Adam Eaglin. Marantz is attached as a consultant, as per the outlet.

Foy is also serving as an executive producer on the project. (ANI)

