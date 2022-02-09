Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has shared a video of a young girl channelling the character of Leela, played by actress Deepika Padukone, from the film Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela. In a short clip from Moj, a young girl sporting a lehenga choli, lip-syncing Deepika's look from film was seen nailing the expressions while delivering some iconic lines by Leela from the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. Ranveer Singh Has Found ‘Choti Deepika’, Shares a Fan’s Video Acting Out a Scene From Ramleela (Watch Video).

Sharing a lip-sync video on Twitter, Ranveer, who played the leading role Ram in the Bhansali's directorial, wrote: "Leela jaisi koi nahi (No one is like Leela)!" Tagging his Deepika, added: "Check out this mini version of you!" while praising the young talent. "Love the expressions!" he wrote dubbing the girl 'Choti Deepika'.

Check It Out:

Leela jaisi koi nahi! 😄 Check out this mini version of you! @deepikapadukone Love the expressions! ❤️ #chotideepika pic.twitter.com/sY3Pa692CG — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) February 9, 2022

Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela was released in 2013. The video features young content creator and YouTuber Rashi Shinde.

