Mumbai, May 7: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare the CBSE Result 2023 soon. According to the reports, the CBSE 10th Result and CBSE 12th Result is expected to be released in the second week of May. Once declared, candidates would be able to check it on the official websites at cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Goa Board HSSC Result 2023 Declared: GBSHSE Class 12 Results Announced At results.gbshsegoa.net; Know Steps to Download Scorecard.

The Board is expected to release CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 results on the same day. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 exam will have to score 33% aggregate in 5 or more subjects to pass in CBSE 10th Results 2023. Candidates need their roll number, school number, Date of birth, and admit card ID handy to check their CBSE Result 2023. AP SSC Result 2023: Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Results Declared at bse.ap.gov.in; Know Steps to Download Scorecard.

How to Check CBSE Results 2023:

Go to the official website of the other site of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in.

Click on CBSE Board Result 2023 link or login into the account.

Enter the roll number or registration number

Click on submit

The result of Class 10, 12 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take the printout for future use.

Websites to Check CBSC Class 10, 12 Result 2023:

results.cbse.nic.in

digilocker.gov.in

results.gov.in

This year CBSE Board exams 2023 started on February 14, 2023, for Class 10 and Class 12. The Class 10 board exam ended on March 21, and the Class 12 exam concluded on April 5, 2023. 38,83,710 students were eligible to take the tests this year, including 21,86,940 Class 10 students and 16,96,770 Class 12 students.

