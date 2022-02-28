Los Angeles, Feb 28 (PTI) Actor Troy Kotsur has become the first deaf actor in the SAG Awards history to win an individual prize after his performance in the coming-of-age comedy drama film "CODA" was recognised in the best supporting actor category.

The film, directed by Sian Heder, also took home the award for best film ensemble, a best picture equivalent at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Also Read | Patti LuPone Tests Positive for COVID-19; Broadway Legend Out Until March From the Company.

Kotsur, who accepted the award with an emotional and comedic signed speech, said he has been a SAG member since 2001 and now he feels like he is "finally part of the family".

"I know you all know what it's like to be a starving actor. Back then I used to sleep in my car, I slept in my dressing room backstage, and all of that. You feel me, right?" he said.

Also Read | SAG Awards 2022: Squid Game Makes History, Wins Outstanding Action Performance as a Stunt Ensemble in the Ceremony.

The 53-year-old is the first deaf actor to be nominated and win a sole acting prize at the SAG Awards, reported Deadline.

He bested the likes of Ben Affleck from "The Tender Bar", Bradley Cooper from "Licorice Pizza", Jared Leto from "House of Gucci" and Kodi Smit-McPhee from "The Power of the Dog".

Kotsur further thanked the film's producers and cast, adding his gratitude to Apple TV Plus for "all of their support and access, like burned-in closed captioning, providing ASL interpreting services and believing in us deaf actors and casting us authentically as actors who happen to be deaf".

In the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture category, "CODA" outdid "Belfast", "Don't Look Up", "House of Gucci", and "King Richard".

Based on the French film "La Famille Belier", "CODA" follows the story of Ruby (Emilia Jones), a CODA (or "child of deaf adult") who serves as an interpreter for the members of her Boston family, including her mother Jackie (Marlee Matlin), her father Frank (Kotsur) and her brother Leo (Daniel Durant).

Kotsur and the film are also nominated for supporting actor and best picture at the Academy Awards, respectively, as well as adapted screenplay for Heder at the upcoming ceremony.

In a backstage interaction with the press, Kotsur said all the risks that he took in his career have paid off today.

"I was a risk taker. That's what my father always liked to call me. I'm really glad that I took those risks even though I have to admit it was a tough journey, but here's the payoff of all of that struggle," he said.

"I'm overwhelmed, I'm excited and I didn't realize how heavy this is. This is my first time holding something like this and I think I'm going to sleep with it in bed tonight," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)