Los Angeles, Dec 7 (PTI) Actor Colin Farrell has signed on to return as DC comic villain the Penguin in "The Batman" spin-off series, set at streaming platform HBO Max.

Farrell, who will be making his debut as the Penguin in Matt Reeves-directed “The Batman” movie, will also serve as executive producer on the series.

Also Read | Jeffrey Wright Birthday Special: From No Time to Die to Source Code, 5 of the Actor's Best Films According to IMDb!.

According to Variety, the show centres on the villain's rise to power in the Gotham criminal underworld.

Lauren LeFranc is attached to write the script.

Also Read | Florence Pugh Ditches the Usual Movie Premiere Outfits and Keeps It Chic in Valentino (View Pics).

Reeves and "The Batman" film's producer Dylan Clark will executive produce the Penguin series under their 6th & Idaho and Dylan Clark Productions banners, respectively.

Warner Bros Television will produce.

The Penguin, aka Oswald Cobblepot, is one of the most iconic villains from DC's Batman universe. The character has previously been played by actors Burgess Meredith, Danny DeVito, and Robin Lord Taylor.

"The Batman" movie, starring Robert Pattinson as the titular superhero, is scheduled to be released on March 4, 2020. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)