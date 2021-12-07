Now one may argue if Florence Pugh did the right thing by ditching the otherwise favourite, evening gowns, at the premiere of Don't Look Up. But ask us and we'd resonate with her judgement. Whoever said movie premieres demand a formal dressing and you simply can't dress to express? Black Widow actress was amongst the many attendees at the star-studded premiere of Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo Di Caprio starrer. And needless to say, she was a head-turner amongst the entire crowd. Kareena Kapoor Khan Is in Awe of Jennifer Lawrence’s Look at Don’t Look Up Premiere, Calls Her ‘Simply Gorgeous’.

Pugh's stylist did the right thing, we believe, by suggesting she take the unusual route. She picked a Valentino design for the soiree and looked chic for the night. She paired her black tube top with matching shorts and a beige tiger-print trench coat to go with. To break the monotony of her look, she settled for orange heels to go with her look. With nude makeup and a classic Valentino handbag to go with, she completed her look further. Don’t Look Up First Reviews: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep’s Film Declared Oscar Worthy (View Tweets).

Florence Pugh at Don't Look Up Premiere

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M Odinsdottir🪐 (@buckybarnesheart)

Don't Look Up has a stellar star cast of Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo Di Caprio, Ariana Grande, Cate Blanchett, Timothy Chalamet, Jonah Hill and Meryl Streep.

