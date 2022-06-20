Washington [US], June 20 (ANI): Director Colin Trevorrow on Saturday, took to Twitter to defend his film 'Jurassic World: Dominion' after a Twiterrati claimed that the iconic Tyrannosaurus rex failed to get any respect now and was comparatively 'weak'.

According to actor Angel Rosario Jr., Trevorrow made the mighty T-Rex 'look weak'. However, as per science, the Rex was supposed to be a 'better predator' against its opponent, a Giganotosaurus, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

"Hey... ya made the Rex look weak. Again. Come on now! It's the face of the franchise. Terrible. The Giga might have been strong, but science proves the Rex was a better predator, and stronger. Very disappointed in your utilization of Rexy," wrote Rosario.

In response, the director seemed to 'understand the feeling' and went on to explain to Rosario why the T-Rex took the strength to 'avenge her own death', reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Taking to Twitter, Trevorrow wrote, "I understand the feeling. Worth noting the T. Rex had an average lifespan of 28 years, so our Rexy would be near the end of her life in Dominion. Even at that age, she found the strength to rise up and avenge her own death, 65 million years later. Sometimes revenge takes time."

The recent film 'Jurassic World: Dominion' of the 'Jurassic Park' franchise opened at Number 1 at the box office. In the movie, it was shown that both the Tyrannosaurus rex and a Therizinosaurus joined hands to kill their opponent, a Giganotosaurus.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, in a battle between the dinosaurs, it appeared that the T-Rex was supposedly killed. However, in a classic 'Jurassic' pattern, by the end of the film, the T-Rex's eyes pop open and it lunges forward to kill the Giga dino.

Helmed by Colin Trevorrow, 'Jurassic World: Dominion' is the third film in the 'Jurassic World' franchise that began in 2015. 'Dominion' includes mainstays, Chris Pratt and Bryce Callas Howard. It also brings back the stars of 'Jurassic Park', the 1993 adaptation of Michael Crichton's novel that first introduced the world to a park in which dinosaurs run amok. Back in action are Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum.

Released on June 10 this year, 'Dominion' earned USD 58.7 million from over 4k locations for a domestic tally of 10 days. (ANI)

