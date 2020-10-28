Mumbai, Oct 28 (PTI) TV channel Colors on Wednesday apologised for singer Jaan Kumar Sanu's comment on Marathi language on the reality show "Bigg Boss", saying that it had no intentions of anyone's hurting sentiments.

In a recent episode of the show, Sanu asked his fellow contestant actor Nikki Tamboli to not speak in Marathi as it "irks" him.

Also Read | Mika Singh Leaves Fans Shocked After Tweeting ‘Chup L*du’ to A Troll (Read Tweets).

The singer further said if Tamboli should talk to him in Hindi.

His comments didn't do down well with a section of social media users who called Sanu's remarks "insulting" and "anti-Marathi."

Also Read | Divya Agarwal’s Father Passes Away Due to COVID-19, Actress and Her Boyfriend Varun Sood Post Condolence Messages (View Posts).

In a brief statement posted on Twitter, the channel apologised for the singer's statements.

"We at Colors apologise for the remarks in relation to Marathi language made on the 'Bigg Boss' episode aired on Tuesday, 27th October. We had no intentions of hurting sentiments of the people of Maharashtra," the statement read.

Earlier, Ameya Khopkar, who heads the MNS film workers union, had posted on Twitter that if Sanu doesn't apologise, they would halt the shooting of the show.

"Bigg Boss", now in its 14th season, is hosted by superstar Salman Khan. The show went on air earlier this month.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)