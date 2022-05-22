Washington [US], May 22 (ANI): Comedian-actor Pete Davidson's final 'Saturday Night Live' episode aired on May 21, as he shared a behind-the-scenes video from his first night on the program with an emotional message.

On Saturday, Davidson posted via "Saturday Night Live" writer Dave Sirus' Instagram, hours before his last show, to deliver the message.

According to Variety, he shared a video of his passionate response to finishing his first skit and celebrating backstage with fellow comic Jerrod Carmichael was posted alongside the caption.

He captioned the video and wrote, "From Pete: This video was taken 8 years ago. Jerrod sent it to me last night and it made me super emotional in the best way," he wrote. "In the video, I had just gotten back from doing my very first update and sketch. It's crazy to think that today I'll be doing my last one. When I got the show I was 20 years old and I had no idea what I was doing."

"I still don't but especially back then. I wasn't really a sketch performer I was just a stand-up. I knew I could never keep up or go toe to toe with a Kenan Thompson or a Kate McKinnon so I was super scared at figuring out what I could possibly bring to or do for such a historic, respected show and platform. I figured since I'm a stand up I'll just try my stand-up and personal bits on Weekend Update as myself and I'm so glad I did. I got to share so much with this audience and literally grow up in front of your eyes. We were together through the good and the bad, the happiest and the darkest of times. I owe Lorne Michaels and everyone at SNL my life. I'm so grateful and I wouldn't be here without them."

"I appreciate you guys always having my back and sticking up for me even when that wasn't the popular opinion. Thank you for always believing in me and sticking by my side even when it seemed comical. Thank you for teaching me life values, how to grow up and for giving me memories that will last a lifetime. SNL is my home. I'm so happy and sad about tonight's show. For so many reasons I can't explain. Can't wait to be back next year in a Mulaney musical number. -- Resident young person Pete Davidson," as reported by Variety.

Meanwhile, Davidson, who joined 'SNL' in season 20 as a relatively unknown person, has become one of its biggest stars and an internet favourite. He's currently dating Kim Kardashian after the social media star and influencer hosted 'SNL' last year. (ANI)

