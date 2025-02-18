It Ends With Us actor-director Justin Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, seems to be no less than a celebrity; at least, the hype around the powerhouse American lawyer is palpable online. Bryan, who is representing Justin Baldoni in a high-profile case against actress Blake Lively and her A-list actor-husband Ryan Reynolds, sat down for an exclusive interview on Hot Mics with Billy Bush. This podcast video emerged after the Hollywood power couple, Blake and Ryan, made a surprise appearance for Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary. They have been MIA from the public glare since engaging in a legal tussle with Justin. Bryan Freedman who is known for his aggressive litigation style while representing numerous high-profile clients in the entertainment industry, shared about his client’s condition and also responded to Ryan Reynolds’ bold move at SNL 50. However, it was his statement, ‘It’s an honour to represent Justin’ that has stuck with netizens online. ‘Why, What Have You Heard?’ Ryan Reynolds Makes Subtle Reference to Wife Blake Lively’s Legal Drama With Justin Baldoni on SNL 50th Anniversary Special.

Justin Baldoni's Attorney Bryan Freedman Exclusive Full Interview (Watch Video)

Netizens' Reactions to Justin Baldoni's Attorney Bryan Freedman's Interview

People Reacting to Justin Baldoni's Attorney Bryan Freedman

Bryan Freedman Seems Surprised By Ryan Reynolds 'Joking' About Wife Blake Lively's Sexual Harassment Allegations

Bryan Freedman comments on the SNL media stunt pulled by Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. pic.twitter.com/PAr5Wt83iX — Vegemite Toast (@vegemitetoast_) February 18, 2025

In December 2024, Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni, alleging sexual harassment and a retaliatory smear campaign. Baldoni denied the allegations and countersued Lively, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist for defamation and civil extortion.

