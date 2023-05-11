Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 11 (ANI): Comedian Kapil Sharma, on Thursday, took part in the Green India Challenge and planted a sapling along with Green India Challenge founder and BRS MP J Santosh Kumar at Dadasaheb Phalke Chitrangari Film City in Goregaon, Mumbai.

He described the Green India Challenge as an impressive programme and said he was moved by the initiative.

"Green India Challenge is a wonderful Programme aimed at making our future generations lead a better life on this earth. We all need to take the plantation programme forward since it is our responsibility. My appeal to all the people of the country to participate in the Green India Challenge", Kapil said.

He expressed heartfelt thanks to Santosh Kumar for taking up such a wonderful plantation programme. He hoped that everyone will plant a sapling and make the Green India Challenge programme a big success in the ensuing monsoon season.

"My request to all who watch my show should plant a sapling. I am requesting all my fans to join Santosh Kumar's endeavour towards making a Green India ", the comedian said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kapil could be currently seen hosting his popular show 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. (ANI)

