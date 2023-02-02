Ace singer Shreya Ghoshal shares a special bond with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali as she started her career of hindi playback with the latter's directorial Devdas. This partnership gets renewed as Shreya's new independent song 'Qaraar' is composed by none other than Bhansali himself. The song is finally out on Youtube and other OTT streaming platforms on Thursday. BTS' J-hope Sports Long Purple Hair and Several Different Outfits in 'All New Hope' Special 8 Photo-Folio Concept Film (Watch Video).

Taking to her social media handle, Shreya shared the news with her fans and followers. She shared the teaser of the video with a caption, "A song of undying love with the feel of longing!#Qaraar out now!" The song is penned by Momin khan Momin. Soon after Shreya posted the video, fans rushed to the comment section. One wrote, "Absolutely beautiful video", while another one wrote, "Your voice is my sukoon."

Watch Qaraar Song Below:

Shreya has given her voice to 'Jab Saiyaan' from Bhansali's last release Gangubai Kathiawadi as well. Shreya and her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya are blessed with a son, Devyaan, who will soon-to-be-turning two. Shreya keeps her fans vested with Devyaan's videos. Shreya took her son to one of her concerts abroad recently.

