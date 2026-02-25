Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Hospital After Heart Attack – Is It True? Fact Check Reveals the Truth

What Is ‘Alpine Divorce’? Know All About Viral Breakup Trend That Has Taken Over Social Media

UN Nuclear Watchdog Unable To Verify Whether Iran Has Suspended All Uranium Enrichment, Size of Its Uranium Stockpile at Affected Nuclear Facilities

Did Sanjay Leela Bhansali suffer a heart attack on his 63rd birthday on February 24, 2026? Has he been hospitalised? The Bollywood filmmaker’s team has issued a statement after several posts on social media went viral, claiming that the Sanjay Leela Bhansali had suffered a heart attack and has been hospitalised. Some media houses covered the news as true, until separate statements were issued by his team and his family. Let’s find out the truth. Heeramandi Review: Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha Deliver Career-Best Performances in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Grandiose But Drawn-Out Netflix Series (LatestLY Exclusive).

One of the Viral Posts Claiming SLB Had a Heart Attack - Check Here:

Post claims Sanjay Leela Bhansali suffered a heart attack (Photo Credit: mamaraazzi/Instagram)

Fact Check: Did Sanjay Leela Bhansali Suffer a Heart Attack?

According to The Sunday Guardian, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has NOT suffered a heart attack and neither has he been hospitalised in February 2026. The publication shared a statement attributed to SLB’s team, which refutes the rumours. According to Filmfare, SLB indeed visited the hospital for a routine check, a fact confirmed by the filmmaker's family in a separate statement. Fact Check: Did Taylor Swift Perform at Ambani Function in Jamnagar, India? Truth Behind Viral Video.

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Team and Family Issue Statements

The statement by Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s team read: “Reports about SLB being hospitalised are completely false and baseless. There is no truth to them. We request you to kindly refrain from carrying any such stories, as they have no verified source.” Moneycontrol has also mentioned the statement as from “a source”. Although the statement does not mention a heart attack, it says that he was not hospitalised.

According to IANS, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s family issued a statement, saying, "Mr. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is doing absolutely fine. He has gone in for a routine medical check-up and there is no cause for concern. We sincerely appreciate the love, care, and concern shown by everyone. Thank you for your continued support and warm wishes."

Based on the statements, it can be concluded that Sanjay Leela Bhansali did not have a health emergency on his birthday. The viral reports about the Heeramandi maker’s health may or may not have some base, but as of now, these rumours are untrue, as per his team. Industry well-wishers and fans will be hoping the news remains false.

Claim: Bollywood Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali suffered a heart attack on his 63rd birthday and has been hospitalised?

Conclusion: Sanjay Leela Bhansali has not suffered a heart attack and has not been hospitalised, as per a statement attributed to his team.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Sanjay Leela Bhansali Team Statement). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : Bollywood Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali suffered a heart attack on his 63rd birthday and has been hospitalised. Conclusion : Sanjay Leela Bhansali has not suffered a heart attack and has not been hospitalised, as per a statement attributed to his team. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2026 02:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).