K-pop superband BTS will unveil a photo book in February featuring images of member J-Hope. The photo book, titled All New Hope, will come out on February 17 as part of the septet's 'Special 8 Photo-Folio' project launched in September to show off the group members' individual characters and new sides, BigHit Music said in a release, reports Yonhap News Agency. BTS’ J-Hope’s Documentary 'J-Hope in the Box’ to Premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on This Date.

View J-hope's New Looks in Concept Film:

J-Hope also released a concept film for the forthcoming photo book on social media the same day, surprising fans with his long hairstyle in one of the images. Five other members - Jungkook, RM, Jimin, Jin and V - have published their individual photo books under the project.

