Los Angeles [US], July 21 (ANI): Actor Constance Wu and her boyfriend Ryan Kattner have been blessed with a second child.

In a teaser for Danielle Robay's PRETTYSMART podcast, Wu shared the news of the arrival of her son, US-based entertainment portal People reported.

"Breaking news," she said to Robay. "Nobody knew I had a son."

Wu has confirmed her pregnancy five months ago. "Bun in the oven," Wu wrote on her Instagram Story in February 2023 alongside a picture of her flaunting her baby bump.

"Filipinese baby #2 coming soon (heart emoji)," she added.

Wu is also a mother to a 2-year-old daughter.

Wu opened up about her daughter's birth in May 2021 when she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "I had a beautiful baby girl in August. She's the best, she's the best. She has a full head of hair. She has a blue butt," she said.

'The Crazy Rich Asians' star explained that her baby girl had a "Mongolian spot," which is officially known as congenital melanocytosis, a flat blue-ish birthmark that appears at birth or in the first few weeks of life for some babies. "Apparently, it happens in a lot of Asian babies, and my boyfriend and I are both Asian," Wu said. (ANI)

