Mumbai, Nov 5 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said his government would positively consider the demand of drama producers to waive rent of theatres which reopened after eight-month coronavirus-induced shutdown.

Interacting virtually with producers of Marathi plays, Thackeray said the government is aware of the losses faced by producers since the COVID-19-triggered lockdown as they lost money with which they had booked theatres.

In this backdrop, the state would positively consider the demand of drama producers to waive rent of theatres, he said.

Most of drama theatres in the state are managed by government-run entities.

In further easing of restrictions, the state government has allowed reopening of cinema halls, drama theatres, yoga institutes, multiplexes and swimming pools located outside containment zones from November 5.

Thackeray said producers will have to get artists and crew members checked frequently on health parameters and ensure physical distancing on stage if face masks need to be removed during plays in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cleanliness and hygiene inside drama theatres should also get priority, the chief minister said.

"They (drama producers) should also check if food stalls outside theatres are clean or not," he said.

The chief minister asked the producers to keep in mind that the threat of coronavirus still persists.

"Start work but take care of your artists and audiences," he said.

