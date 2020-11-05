Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan is no more single. As on November 5, 2020, the actress took to her social media and announced that she is engaged to longtime boyfriend Zaid Darbar. Khan shared a post on social media which saw #GaZa looking into each other's eyes. The post was captioned with a ring and heart emoji. The same pic was also shared by Zaid on his Instagram. After terming each other as 'close friends', the cat is finally out of the bag as the two are now officially a couple. Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar Are Engaged! Bigg Boss 7 Winner Shares The Good News With An Adorable Post.

As soon as, Gauahar Khan shared the engagement post online, well-wishers and fraternity pals of the two started pouring in congratulatory messages. As Zaid-Gauahar will sooner or later enter the phase of what is called marriage, we thought of sharing some mushy pics of the lovebirds straight from their social media. So, here are a few cutesy pictures of the couple. Gauahar Khan is Dating Zaid Darbar, Confirms His Father Ismail Darbar.

Let's Start With 'She Said Yes' Post Featuring The Adorable Couple!

View this post on Instagram 💍♥️ @zaid_darbar A post shared by GAUAHAR KHAN (@gauaharkhan) on Nov 4, 2020 at 9:38pm PST

Here's A Recent Photo Of The Two From Their Travel Diaries!

Love is In The Air!

A Match Made In Heaven!

We Are Totally Loving The Chemistry Here!

Lovebirds Looking Perfect In Desi Attires!

Black Is Also A Colour of Love!

Well, after looking at the couple's pics, we definitely cannot wait for the D-day. Earlier in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Gauahar had denied her wedding rumours and tagged Zaid as the 'most amazing human being'. “No, I am not getting married on November 22. It is not true. What is special about Zaid? Zaid is just the most amazing human being. He is the best human being I have ever come across.” she had said. Stay tuned!

