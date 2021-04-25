Washington [US], April 25 (ANI): American stars Susan Sarandon and Cynthia Erivo are gearing up to educate people during the Academy Awards about their 'patient rights' for having 'hospital pricing transparency' amid COVID-19.

TMZ has learned that a Public Service Announcement is set to air during the ABC's broadcast of the award show which will star the two Oscar-caliber actors doing a spot for a campaign known as 'Power to the Patients'- a national organisation that fights for patient rights when it comes to this issue.

Through the ad, Suze and Cynthia will come together noting that hospitals across the country are required by law, as of this year, to give patients a full rundown of what their services cost.

The whole idea here is educational, according to TMZ to let people know they have a right to demand a hospital's staff to disclose the hidden bills.

The 93rd Academy Awards will air live on April 25 starting at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on ABC. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)