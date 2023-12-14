Washington DC [US], December 14 (ANI): The nominations for the 2024 Critics Choice Awards have been announced.
Actor Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' leads the list with a record-breaking 18 nominations surpassing 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' and 'The Shape of Water' which landed 14 during their respective years, as per Variety, a US-based media outlet.
Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' and Yorgos Lanthimos' 'Poor Things' bagged 13 nominations.
A complete list of this year's nominees follows.
Best Picture
American FictionBarbieThe Color PurpleThe HoldoversKillers of the Flower MoonMaestroOppenheimerPast LivesPoor ThingsSaltburn
Best Actor
Bradley Cooper, MaestroLeonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower MoonColman Domingo, RustinPaul Giamatti, The HoldoversCillian Murphy, OppenheimerJeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Actress
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower MoonSandra Huller, Anatomy of a FallGreta Lee, Past LivesCarey Mulligan, MaestroMargot Robbie, BarbieEmma Stone, Poor Things
Best Supporting Actor
Sterling K. Brown, American FictionRobert De Niro, Killers of the Flower MoonRobert Downey Jr., OppenheimerRyan Gosling, BarbieCharles Melton, May DecemberMark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Supporting Actress
Emily Blunt, OppenheimerDanielle Brooks, The Color PurpleAmerica Ferrera, BarbieJodie Foster, NyadJulianne Moore, May DecemberDa'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Young Actor/Actress
Abby Ryder Fortson, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.Ariana Greenblatt, BarbieCalah Lane, WonkaMilo Machado Graner, Anatomy of a FallDominic Sessa, The HoldoversMadeleine Yuna Voyles, The Creator
Best Acting Ensemble
AirBarbieThe Color PurpleThe HoldoversKillers of the Flower MoonOppenheimer
Best Director
Bradley Cooper, MaestroGreta Gerwig, BarbieYorgos Lanthimos, Poor ThingsChristopher Nolan, OppenheimerAlexander Payne, The HoldoversMartin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Original Screenplay
Samy Burch, May DecemberAlex Convery, AirBradley Cooper & Josh Singer, MaestroGreta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach, BarbieDavid Hemingson, The HoldoversCeline Song, Past Lives
Best Adapted Screenplay
Kelly Fremon Craig, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.Andrew Haigh, All of Us StrangersCord Jefferson, American FictionTony McNamara, Poor ThingsChristopher Nolan, OppenheimerEric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Cinematography
MaestroBarbieKillers of the Flower MoonPoor ThingsSaltburnOppenheimer
Best Production Design
SaltburnOppenheimerKillers of the Flower MoonBarbiePoor ThingsAsteroid City
Best Editing
AirBarbieOppenheimerPoor ThingsKillers of the Flower MoonMaestro
Best Costume Design
BarbieWonkaThe Color PurplePoor ThingsKillers of the Flower MoonNapoleon
Best Hair and Makeup
BarbieThe Color PurpleMaestroOppenheimerPoor ThingsPriscilla
Best Visual Effects
The CreatorGuardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part OneOppenheimerPoor ThingsSpider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Comedy
American FictionBarbieBottomsThe HoldoversNo Hard FeelingsPoor Things
Best Animated Feature
The Boy and the HeronElementalNimonaSpider-Man: Across the Spider-VerseTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant MayhemWish
Best Foreign Language Film
Anatomy of a FallGodzilla Minus OnePerfect DaysSociety of the SnowThe Taste of ThingsThe Zone of Interest
Best Song
"Dance the Night" - Barbie"I'm Just Ken" - Barbie"Peaches" - The Super Mario Bros. Movie"Road to Freedom" - Rustin"This Wish" - Wish"What Was I Made For" - Barbie
Best Score
Jerskin Fendrix, Poor ThingsMichael Giacchino, Society of the SnowLudwig Goransson, OppenheimerDaniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-VerseRobbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower MoonMark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, Barbie
The winners will be broadcast live on The CW on Sunday, January 14, 2024 with Chelsea Handler returning as host, as per Variety. (ANI)
