Washington DC [US], December 14 (ANI): The nominations for the 2024 Critics Choice Awards have been announced.

Actor Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' leads the list with a record-breaking 18 nominations surpassing 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' and 'The Shape of Water' which landed 14 during their respective years, as per Variety, a US-based media outlet.

Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' and Yorgos Lanthimos' 'Poor Things' bagged 13 nominations.

A complete list of this year's nominees follows.

Best Picture

American FictionBarbieThe Color PurpleThe HoldoversKillers of the Flower MoonMaestroOppenheimerPast LivesPoor ThingsSaltburn

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper, MaestroLeonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower MoonColman Domingo, RustinPaul Giamatti, The HoldoversCillian Murphy, OppenheimerJeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Actress

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower MoonSandra Huller, Anatomy of a FallGreta Lee, Past LivesCarey Mulligan, MaestroMargot Robbie, BarbieEmma Stone, Poor Things

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown, American FictionRobert De Niro, Killers of the Flower MoonRobert Downey Jr., OppenheimerRyan Gosling, BarbieCharles Melton, May DecemberMark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, OppenheimerDanielle Brooks, The Color PurpleAmerica Ferrera, BarbieJodie Foster, NyadJulianne Moore, May DecemberDa'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Young Actor/Actress

Abby Ryder Fortson, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.Ariana Greenblatt, BarbieCalah Lane, WonkaMilo Machado Graner, Anatomy of a FallDominic Sessa, The HoldoversMadeleine Yuna Voyles, The Creator

Best Acting Ensemble

AirBarbieThe Color PurpleThe HoldoversKillers of the Flower MoonOppenheimer

Best Director

Bradley Cooper, MaestroGreta Gerwig, BarbieYorgos Lanthimos, Poor ThingsChristopher Nolan, OppenheimerAlexander Payne, The HoldoversMartin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Original Screenplay

Samy Burch, May DecemberAlex Convery, AirBradley Cooper & Josh Singer, MaestroGreta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach, BarbieDavid Hemingson, The HoldoversCeline Song, Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay

Kelly Fremon Craig, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.Andrew Haigh, All of Us StrangersCord Jefferson, American FictionTony McNamara, Poor ThingsChristopher Nolan, OppenheimerEric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Cinematography

MaestroBarbieKillers of the Flower MoonPoor ThingsSaltburnOppenheimer

Best Production Design

SaltburnOppenheimerKillers of the Flower MoonBarbiePoor ThingsAsteroid City

Best Editing

AirBarbieOppenheimerPoor ThingsKillers of the Flower MoonMaestro

Best Costume Design

BarbieWonkaThe Color PurplePoor ThingsKillers of the Flower MoonNapoleon

Best Hair and Makeup

BarbieThe Color PurpleMaestroOppenheimerPoor ThingsPriscilla

Best Visual Effects

The CreatorGuardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part OneOppenheimerPoor ThingsSpider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Comedy

American FictionBarbieBottomsThe HoldoversNo Hard FeelingsPoor Things

Best Animated Feature

The Boy and the HeronElementalNimonaSpider-Man: Across the Spider-VerseTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant MayhemWish

Best Foreign Language Film

Anatomy of a FallGodzilla Minus OnePerfect DaysSociety of the SnowThe Taste of ThingsThe Zone of Interest

Best Song

"Dance the Night" - Barbie"I'm Just Ken" - Barbie"Peaches" - The Super Mario Bros. Movie"Road to Freedom" - Rustin"This Wish" - Wish"What Was I Made For" - Barbie

Best Score

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor ThingsMichael Giacchino, Society of the SnowLudwig Goransson, OppenheimerDaniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-VerseRobbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower MoonMark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, Barbie

The winners will be broadcast live on The CW on Sunday, January 14, 2024 with Chelsea Handler returning as host, as per Variety. (ANI)

