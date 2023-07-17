After a really long wait, Greta Gerwig's Barbie finally hits theatres this week. Focusing on Barbie as she goes on a self discovery journey alongside Ken, the film seems to be a complete blast that boasts a cast like no other. Also, for it being Gerwig's first big studio film, the excitement to see what she is in store for us is really high. Barbie Review: Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig's Film Hailed as a 'Total Crowd Pleaser' by Netizens With Ryan Gosling's 'Himbo Ken' Being a Standout!

The best part about Barbie's promos has been that they really haven't shown much about the movie. It looks like to be a film that is surely going to subvert our expectations, and there is no one better to do it than Gerwig. So, with Barbie releasing this week, here is everything you need to know about the film.

Cast

Barbie stars Margot Robbie as the titular character while she will be joined by Ryan Gosling as Ken. They will also be joined by America Ferrera as Gloria, Will Ferrell as CEO of Mattel and Rhea Perlman as Ruth Handler. Kate Mckinon, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Sharon Rooney, Ritu Arya, Dua Lipa, Nicola Coughlan and Anna Cruz Kayne will star as different versions of Barbie, while Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Scott Evans, Ncuti Gatwa and John Cena will play different versions of Ken. The movie also stars Michael Cera as Allan, Helen Mirren as the Narrator, and Emerald Dennell as Midge.

Plot

Barbie sees Barbie leave the Barbie World as she starts losing her perfect abilities. Leaving her world to go out and venture into the unknown to learn more about herself, the film will see Barbie travel into the real world while being accompanied by Ken and also being chased by Mattel executives.

Watch the Trailer for Barbie:

Release Date

Barbie directed by Greta Gerwig starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, Hari Nef and more releases in theatres on July 21, 2023. Barbie: Margot Robbie and Fan Recreate Famous 'Hi Barbie' Dialogue! Video Goes Viral – WATCH.

Review

A review for Barbie isn't available yet. As soon as we have one available, the page will be updated.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2023 01:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).