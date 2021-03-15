Washington [US], March 15 (ANI): Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber were named the 2021 Grammy Awards winners in the category of Best Country Duo/Group Performance for '10,000 Hours' during the pre-Grammys ceremony.

While the pop duo, Dan + Shay accepted their best country duo/group performance Grammy virtually, Bieber did not appear during the ceremony.

This would be Bieber's second Grammy, after his 2016 win for the best dance recording for 'Where Are U Now' with Diplo and Skrillex. Dan + Shay have previously won two Grammys, for their tracks 'Speechless' and 'Tequila'.

Accepting the award Dan Smyers said, "Thank you so much to our fans, to Justin's fans. To everybody that voted for us, it truly means the world."

Thanking his family and team, along with the writers of '10,000 Hours', Shay remarked "My hands are shaking right now, this is absolutely crazy."

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards were delayed owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The annual show shifted from its original January 31 broadcast to March 14. The ceremony honours musical artists, compositions and albums across 84 categories.

Comedian and talk show host Trevor Noah is hosting this year's Grammys. It marks Noah's first time hosting the award ceremony.

Though usually held at the Staples Center, this year's festivities will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Keeping in mind the pandemic, the event is said to be cut down to size and will have mainly a home viewing audience. The artists will be seen performing as The Recording Academy announced its list of performers. However, they will be seen performing at multiple stages as opposed to one stage at a designated spot.

The nominations for music's biggest night were announced on November 24, 2020. The legendary Beyonce topped the list of having the most nominations this year -- amassing nine nominations in the process.

Queen Bey nabbed nominations for record of the year, song of the year and best R&B performance for her hit single 'Black Parade' along with a slew of other nominations. Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Ricch all followed up with six nominations. Former Alabama Shakes vocalist Brittany Howard earned five nominations -- while Justin Bieber, DaBaby, Phoebe Bridgers, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, John Beasley and David Frost followed up with four.

Since the pandemic, a number of awards shows have been postponed and later revamped due to COVID-19 restrictions. (ANI)

