The day has finally arrived and the much-anticipated Grammy Awards have finally taken place. The award show has been the talk of the time for the longest time and people were excited to see who all bag the prestigious award. From the exciting lineup to the nominations to angered artists, we saw Grammys headline the news for everything and we finally will get to know who has won which award today. Zayn Malik ‘Snubbed’ at Grammys 2021, Fans Trend 'Zayn Deserves Better' Attacking Grammy Awards.

We saw Harry Styles open the Grammys with his power-packed performance. Megan Thee Stallion made a grand entry at the Grammys 2021 red carpet and took away the Best New Artist award. Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Silk Sonic, Billie Eilish and HAIM then set the stage on fire while Miranda Lambert won Best Country Album for Wildcard. Harry Styles bagged the Best Pop Solo Performance Grammy for Watermelon Sugar. The other nominees were - Yummy by Justin Bieber, Say So by Doja Cat, Everything I Wanted by Billie Eilish, Don't Start Now by Dua Lipa and Cardigan by Taylor Swift. GRAMMYs 2021 to Stream Live on Sony LIV for Indian Viewers; Know the Date and Time of the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.

In the last few years, the awards show has drawn a lot of criticism from several stars. Some celebs had even opted to skip out on music's biggest night entirely. Back in 2019, Beyonce and husband JAY-Z also made it clear in their song 2018 single 'Apesh-t' that they would not be attending the show.