Washington [US], February 8 (ANI): Actor Dane DeHaan has joined the stellar cast of Christopher Nolan's upcoming World War II epic 'Oppenheimer', a film about the development of the atomic bomb.

Variety confirmed the news and also informed that the character details for DeHaan are being kept under the wraps.

The upcoming Universal project is a biopic of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist who is remembered as one of the fathers of the atom bomb.

Cillian Murphy is starring as the lead who helped develop the atomic bomb during World War II but later found his loyalty to the country questioned by hawkish government officials.

The ensemble also includes Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek, Oscar nominee Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and 'Uncut Gems' director Benny Safdie.

Nolan will write and helm 'Oppenheimer', which is based on 'American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer' by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin. Published in 2005, the book won the Pulitzer Prize.

The upcoming project is touted as an "epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it."

July 21, 2023, has been scheduled as the release date of 'Oppenheimer'. (ANI)

