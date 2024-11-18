Washington [US], November 18 (ANI): Daniel Craig has broken his silence on the next James Bond film at the 15th Governors Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, reported People.

"Let's just get something out of the way," Craig said while introducing Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson, who were honoured with the Irving G Thalberg Memorial Award.

"If you came here this evening to find out who the next James Bond is, don't look at me, but he might be in the room. I'm just joking. Maybe I'm not," he added.

Craig, who played Bond in Casino Royale (2006), Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012), Spectre (2015) and No Time to Die (2021), shared earlier that he doesn't care who plays the next Bond.

Ahead of the awards, Wilson and Broccoli said casting a new Bond was "a big decision."

"Every time we cast a new actor, the films change. It's the excitement of a new Bond, a new direction," Wilson added. "Every one of these people who took on the role offered something new and different."

Actor Colman Domingo pitched himself to Broccoli and Wilson for a role. "I know that there's a list of phenomenal, handsome, athletic, suave and debonair actors vying to be the next James Bond," said Domingo.

"Now if you're thinking of me, I don't know what to tell you: Bond or Bond villain? You decide...I will leave my headshots on your table," he added.

Other figures honoured at the 2024 Governors Awards included the late Quincy Jones, who died at 91 on Nov. 3, casting director Juliet Taylor and filmmaker Richard Curtis, reported People. (ANI)

