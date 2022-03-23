Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23 (ANI): Age is just a number and in reality, you are never too old to achieve your dreams seems to be the overriding message in Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur-starrer new film 'Dasvi'.

Helmed by Tushar Jalota, the social comedy tells the story of Ganga Ram Chaudhary, an "anpadh, corrupt and dil se desi" politician who finds a "nayi chunauti" in prison: education.

Also Read | Salman Khan Panvel Farmhouse Case: Mumbai Court Rejects the Actor's Plea for Gag Order on His NRI Neighbour From the US.

On Wednesday, the makers of 'Dasvi' unveiled the film's official trailer which has garnered a lot of appreciation from the audience.

The trailer begins with the introduction of Abhishek's character of Ganga Ram Chaudhary, an 'aathvi pass' politician who's put behind bars following his involvement in a scam. Nimrat plays the role of Bimla Devi, Chaudhary's wife who has now taken over his chief minister seat while he is in jail. Yami marked her presence as IPS officer Jyoti Deswal.

Also Read | Balika Vadhu Fame Avika Gor Elated on Response to Her Debut Film 'I Go to School'.

Reacting to the trailer, a user commented, "This film looks so promising. Best wishes to Abhishek and others."

"Such an amazing trailer. Can't wait to watch the film," another one wrote.

Talking about the film, Abhishek took to Instagram and penned a lengthy note.

"I am so excited to share Dasvi with all of you. It is a film very, very close to my heart. I really believe in this film and what it has to say. To make a film that is entertaining and leaves you with a thought or something to think about gives me such joy. I hope it has a similar effect on you too," he wrote.

Adding that he has always been reserved about his work, Abhishek said that he wishes to be unapologetic about 'Dasvi'.

"I've always been very reticent to speak about my films, border-line apologetic about my work. People call it humility or lack of confidence in what I've made. I want to change that! I want to be unapologetic about this film," he said.

Abhishek added, "We have worked tremendously hard and I believe deeply that we've made a good film. A film worth watching with your family and friends. I've always been told 'let the work speak for itself'. I'm sure Dasvi will. But, I too, want to manifest the positivity around this film!". The 'Guru' actor concluded the note by writing in Hindi, "Bahut ho gaya ! Ab Time aa gaya hai Frontfoot pe khelne ka."

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films, Jio Studios, and Bake My Cake Films, 'Dasvi' will release on Netflix India and Jio Cinema on April 7. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)